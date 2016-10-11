Woman arrested for DWI in Morgan County

A Sunrise Beach woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle accident at 5:02 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Amber L. Corona, 39, was making a left turn onto state Route 125 from a private drive and failed to yield to a southbound vehicle driven by Kasi J. Derr, 39, of Blue Springs. Derr’s vehicle struck the side of Corona’s vehicle.

Derr and Quinn, who were both wearing a seat belt, were both taken by ambulance to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

