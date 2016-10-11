Church Women United met at Christ and Trinity to collect kits for Festival of Sharing to be held at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on Oct. 15. Food, prison and school kits were collected. CWU will host a bread booth that day to collect money for the festival.

