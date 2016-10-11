Posted on by

Church Women United


Church Women United met at Christ and Trinity to collect kits for Festival of Sharing to be held at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on Oct. 15. Food, prison and school kits were collected. CWU will host a bread booth that day to collect money for the festival.


Photo courtesy Judy Reed

