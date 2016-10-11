Crash Reports

One injured in 3 car wreck

A Jefferson City woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 2:48 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles K. Root, 20, of Nelson, was driving south on state Route 127 as he crossed U.S. Highway 50 in front of an eastbound vehicle driven by Rachel S. Flaster, 35. Flaster’s vehicle struck Root’s vehicle.

Root’s vehicle then struck a northbound vehicle driven by Caleb L. Whitworth, 36, of La Monte, who was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.

Flaster was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Reports indicate all three drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

