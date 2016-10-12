10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WIKILEAKS DUMP MAY FACE US PROBE

John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s top adviser, says the FBI is investigating Russia’s possible role in hacking thousands of his personal emails.

2. HOW US COLLEGE CAMPUSES ARE REACTING TO TRUMP VIDEO

Many students and staff are working hard to curtail the problem of sexual assault, and the vulgar “Access Hollywood” video seems to fly in the face of their efforts.

3. THE EVOLVING FACE OF US IMMIGRATION

With all the talk of a border wall with Mexico, immigrants to the U.S. are now more likely to come from Asia, AP finds.

4. PRICE TAG ON MATTHEW DAMAGE IN BILLIONS

The hurricane impaired or destroyed thousands of homes, forced businesses from Florida to North Carolina to close and put many people temporarily out of work.

5. FOR HAITIANS, SOME RELIEF

Food, water and building supplies begin to reach remote corners of the Caribbean nation as tens of thousands slowly rebuild their lives after Matthew.

6. WHAT IS BECOMING A NEW CHALLENGE IN SYRIA

A U.S. military official tells AP that insurgent groups like Hezbollah and the Islamic State have learned how to weaponize surveillance drones.

7. TAKING CAMPAIGN TO LEGALIZE MARIJUANA FURTHER

Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union are urging the decriminalization of possession and personal use of all illicit drugs.

8. FALLOUT FOR SAMSUNG PERSISTS

Consumers from Shanghai to New York are reconsidering how they feel about the South Korean tech giant and its products, like the discontinued Galaxy Note 7.

9. AMAZON LAUNCHES FOR-PAY STREAMING MUSIC SERVICE

The online retailer is aiming to compete against other services like Spotify and Apple Music.

10. ONE STEP CLOSER TO WIPING OUT ‘THE CURSE’

The Chicago Cubs are going back to their second consecutive NL Championship Series after finally ending San Francisco’s remarkable winning streak in postseason elimination games.