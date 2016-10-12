Missouri voter registration ends today

It’s now only weeks until the general election and Missouri voters have until 5 p.m. today to register to vote in the election.

Pettis County voters can register in one of two ways, either in person at the Pettis County Courthouse or online at www.sos.mo.gov/votemissouri/request. If voters aren’t sure if they are registered in Missouri or want to view their ballot before going to their polling location Nov. 8, they can visit s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup.

Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada and his staff have been working hard to remind as many citizens as possible about voter registration.

“It’s been very positive up here, we’ve had a lot of phone calls, a lot of people asking questions about registration,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We did voter drives last week at all of our high schools (and State Fair Community College). We’re trying to stay very involved with the community and keeping that outreach. It’s great to use our social networking to help. We’re trying to use every type of avenue to remind people to register to vote.”

New residents of Missouri or Pettis County must register to vote by today’s deadline, but name or address changes for voters remaining in the same county can be made on the day of the election. However, La Strada encouraged citizens to make those changes ahead of time to keep Election Day running smoothly.

“It’s not just our county involved and engaged in this election, everybody in the nation is very involved and engaged with the process,” he said. “People need to check these things so it makes it efficient on Election Day for us as the election office and them as the voters.”

La Strada said Tuesday was the office’s busiest day so far for general election absentee voting and voter registration. Voters will soon be receiving an election reminder in the mail, which will include helpful information about Election Day, plus it can be used as identification at polling places.

Absentee voting has been underway since Sept. 27. The clerk’s office in the Pettis County Courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for absentee voting. It will also be open two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. Voters who vote absentee at the courthouse or in person at their polling location on Election Day must bring some form of identification.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Voters can find their polling location, check to see if they are registered, request a mailed absentee ballot and view a sample ballot at www.pettiscomo.com.

“There’s a lot of propositions and constitutional amendments on the ballot. We want to make sure people are educated before they vote and they know what they’re voting on,” La Strada said.

For more information, visit pettiscomo.com, search “Pettis County Elections Office” on Facebook, or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cell phone at 660-281-7767.

