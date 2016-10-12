Wednesday afternoon accident sends one to hospital

An early afternoon accident sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. The accident occurred when the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street near Washington Avenue crossed the center of the road and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, according to information provided by the Sedalia Police Department. Members of the Sedalia Police Department, Sedalia Fire Department and the Pettis County Ambulance District were at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m.

An early afternoon accident sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. The accident occurred when the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street near Washington Avenue crossed the center of the road and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, according to information provided by the Sedalia Police Department. Members of the Sedalia Police Department, Sedalia Fire Department and the Pettis County Ambulance District were at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd101316accident1.jpg An early afternoon accident sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. The accident occurred when the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street near Washington Avenue crossed the center of the road and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, according to information provided by the Sedalia Police Department. Members of the Sedalia Police Department, Sedalia Fire Department and the Pettis County Ambulance District were at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Hope Lecchi | Democrat