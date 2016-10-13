Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation to host ‘A Night in Havana’

The Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation will host the fifth biennial benefit Saturday evening with the theme “A Night in Havana.”

The Cuban-themed event will feature Cuban food, mojitos and a Kansas City salsa band.

“We’ve got salsa dancing, we’ve got salsa instruction — if you can count to four you can do salsa dancing,” BRHC Foundation President Stafford Swearingen said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The event, hosted at the MEC Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, will seat 240 people; 15 to 20 tickets are still available.

“We would love to have a packed house,” he added.

Swearingen said the steering committee, including Cara Canon, Vicki Oberkrom, Libby Callis, Cynthia Decker, Shelly Kempton and hospital employees, did a “fantastic job” of bringing the event together.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the BRHC inpatient cardiac monitoring system. According to a media release, the system will be the first in the area and will connect all inpatient cardiac monitors to a “centralized” wireless computer system. The system will be monitored by professionals 24 hours a day.

Swearingen said the hospital has 53 monitors. The foundation plans to help with the cost of purchasing 10 additional monitors.

“They are about the size of a cell phone or a little smaller,” he noted. “All of those right now are basically in the cardiac unit. This will help us No. 1 to centralize the bank of monitors and bring the total to 60 some odd, throughout the hospital.”

“Centralized cardiac monitoring means better patient care and increased patient mobility,” Rose McMullin, chief nursing officer at BRHC, said in a media release. “For example, patients with pacemakers need 24-hour cardiac monitoring even though they may not be in the Critical Care Unit or Progressive Care Unit. In the past, those patients would have to stay in those critical areas, now they will be able to be on the medical surgical floor. They have much more freedom to move around.”

“It’s not necessarily bed specific either,” Swearingen added. “It can be moved from this patient over to that patient in another room and it still goes back to the central bank (system). The 10 new monitors and the system upgrade will come come to about $640,000. I’d love to be able to cover the whole cost, but hopefully we’ll be able to cover about 20 percent of it.”

The night will also feature a live auction with Dick Hutchison, also the president of La Monte Community Bank. Auction items will feature a Kansas City Chiefs football package and a Mizzou Tiger basketball package, courtesy of the Canon family, two large decorative vases from Casa Bonita in Stover, and a $1,500 decorating package from Dugan’s Paints & Flooring.

A Le Vian pendant worth $1,500 from Bichsel Jewelry will also be available. It features a 2.9-carat chocolate quartz, surrounded by .13 carats of vanilla diamonds, on a strawberry gold chain.

“If you buy one of the mojito glasses, it’s associated with a number,” Swearingen said. “Then we draw a number out of a hat and the number that comes up gets the pendant. It’s a gorgeous looking piece too.”

Swearingen noted that he was pleased the BRHC Foundation could help out with needs not only at the hospital but in the surrounding area.

“We’ve been able to support the hospital and Sedalia and Pettis County (and) Benton County with health services with over $4 million in the last 10 years,” he said. “Granted a bulk of it goes to the hospital, because that’s the biggest health care provider in this area. Everything from cardiac monitoring down to AEDs (automated external defibrillators), all the way down to gas cards for people receiving radiation and chemotherapy treatment.”

The BRHC Foundation fundraiser “A Night in Havana” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the MEC Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets call 826-6263 or visit www.brhc.org.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD101416BRHCFoundation.jpg

BRHC Foundation event slated for Saturday

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or @flbemiss.