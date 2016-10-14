Oct. 14 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Oct. 12

12:03 p.m.: Between Oct. 6 and 7, someone reportedly forced entry into a residence in the 400 block of East Fifth Street and stole $2,450 worth of unspecified items. The victim identified a potential suspect who has not been located by officers.

9:57 p.m.: A laser transit, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen from a truck parked at a residence in the 1700 block of South Harrison Avenue.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 12

2:35 p.m.: Lester H. Williams, 37, of Sunrise Beach, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

2:35 p.m.: Joshua M. Butterfield, 35, of Sunrise Beach, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and no seat belt.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

