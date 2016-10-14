Dexter man seriously injured in vehicle accident

A Dexter man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:55 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael D. Raley, 35, was driving north on state Route F near state Route 58 when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting Raley.

Raley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-18.jpg