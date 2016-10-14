Volunteers prep for 35th annual Festival of Sharing

Approximately 115 volunteers were busy Friday afternoon inside the Mathewson Exhibition Center checking school, hygiene and layette kits for the 35th annual Festival of Sharing. After the kits are checked they are packed into Church World Service boxes to be shipped internationally to those in need. Festival of Sharing Director Angie Olsen, of Columbia, said everyone is welcome to attend the event that opens Saturday and takes in 30 denominations and 800 churches.

Festival of Sharing Quilt Auction Committee members, from left, Jo Warnke, of Stover, Elizabeth Ford, of Kansas City, and Mary Buhrkuhl, of Bourbon, hang a quilt titled “Red Birds” made and donated by Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in St. Charles. The women said the quilts would be auctioned off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. At last year’s Festival, 113 quilts were sold, raising a combined total of $25,100. Proceeds will benefit the Church World Service Blankets +Program.

Connie Boland, of Concordia, works with Mary Carroz, of Montgomery City, not shown, checking school kits for the Festival of Sharing Friday afternoon. The women said the school kits would be shipped all over the world. Church World Service Director of Congregational Matt Stevens said he thought this year’s event would be “very successful.” He added that they also respond to emergencies and would be sending emergency cleanup buckets or flood buckets in response to flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew.

After the school kits and hygiene kits are checked by volunteers they are packed into Church World Services boxes Friday afternoon to be shipped across the world. On Saturday, volunteers plan to pack 15,000 pounds of pinto beans, 30,000 pounds of rice and 44,000 pounds of potatoes that will be given to local food pantries.

Betty Lou Dotson and her husband Carl Kreisel, of Houstonia, look over the handmade quilts Friday that will be auctioned off beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the Festival of Sharing inside the Matthewson Exhibition Center. Dotson said she made a quilt for the benefit titled “Happy Scrappy Butterflies.” The theme for this year’s 35th annual festival is “Share the Light.”

Volunteers check and pack Church World Service Kits for the 35th annual Festival of Sharing Friday afternoon. “For example in Africa and in Asia we will ship school kits,” Matt Stevens, service director of congregational, said. “Because they will have opened up a new school and it’s a way they can welcome the children.”

