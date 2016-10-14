Crash Reports

Woman injured in Morgan crash

An Otterville woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:07 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brittany L. Meyer, 23, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 at Old Highway 50. While she was stopped to make a left turn, her vehicle was struck from behind by another eastbound vehicle driven by Betty J. Shafer, 67, of Florence.

Meyer was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Meyer and Shafer were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke