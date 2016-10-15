Oct. 15-16 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 12

10:25 a.m.: Kimberly S. McNeil, 42, of the 6500 block of Willowbrook Road, was arrested near the intersection of East 17th Street and South Brown Avenue on charges of a Failure to Appear warrant and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with expired license plates. The subject was found to have an active City of Sedalia warrant. The subject was also in possession of a synthetic controlled substance and pills not in the proper container.

3:23 p.m.: London S. McCannon-Cornell, 23, of the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue for stealing. A business in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue reported a theft of $117.17 worth of items. An officer met with the complainant and the suspect, who admitted to stealing the items.

Incidents

Oct. 12

11:30 a.m.: A subject reported a vehicle was left abandoned at 5:30 a.m. in her backyard in the 500 block of East Walnut Street. Officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen Oct. 11 out of Kansas City. The vehicle was towed to a storage facility and the Kansas City Police Department was contacted.

1:58 p.m.: An officer responded to Horace Mann Elementary in the 1100 block of West 16th Street for an assist agency request. The officer made contact with the complainant, who spoke with the victim regarding a minor injury. The investigation is ongoing.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Oct. 13

9:21 p.m.: Zkristopher D. Deleshull, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard in Sedalia on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license and failure to have a license plate light. He was released with a summons for both possible charges.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Oct. 13

6:03 p.m.: Richard T. Foster, 31, of Calhoun, was arrested in Henry County on charges of stealing, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, no seat belt and operating a vehicle with no valid license.

Oct. 14

6:36 a.m.: Courteney P. Koenig, 20, of Flemington, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, minor visibly intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a vehicle accident.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

