Sedalia City Council to hear updates on sanitation, economic development

The Sedalia City Council will have a full pre-council meeting with three presentations regarding updates of various city projects.

During the pre-council meeting, council will hear the Fiscal Year 2015-16 audit results from Gerding, Korte & Chitwood, the Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Development annual report from outgoing Executive Director Linda Christle, and a sanitation and recycling update from Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review a resolution further extending the moratorium on demolition permits on Ohio Avenue between Main Street and Broadway Boulevard for an additional 60 days. According to the meeting packet, the extension is necessary while the Sedalia Historic Preservation Commission completes the preparation of a demolition ordinance related to the downtown Ohio Avenue area.

• Review a recommendation to reject bids for the U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection improvements project. The city’s partner for the project, MoDOT, agrees with the need to reject bids. According to the packet, the recommendation is because the bid price exceeds the engineer’s estimate.

• Review bids for a Public Works metal building at the Material Management Site. One bid was received for $91,135, which is higher than the budgeted $84,626. According to the packet, overage can be corrected by making adjustments in the Sanitation capital budget.

• Review an ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 10509 and approving and accepting Revised Amendment No. 1 to the State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission regarding the airport ramp reconstruction project at the Sedalia Regional Airport. According to the meeting packet, the amount changed from $371,173 to $352,223 due to adjustments made by MoDOT.

• Review a recommendation to reject bids for generator maintenance services. A new request for proposals will be issued due to need for more explanation of the specific services to be performed.

• Motion and second to move acceptance of FY2015-16 audit results as presented by Gerding, Korte & Chitwood to full council.

• Review an ordinance adopting financial management policies, which were presented during the last council meeting by Finance Director Kelvin Shaw.

• Review an ordinance amending Sections 4-129 and 4-141 regarding hours of operations for consumption liquor licenses.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

