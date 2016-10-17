Portion of East 13th Street to close for utility work

According to a City of Sedalia news release, the City will close East 13th Street at South Ingram Avenue to eastbound traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday for utility work. The utility work will be completed within a few hundred feet of the intersection and will affect traffic in the vicinity of Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Emergency Department traffic routinely using East 13th Street to access the Emergency Department entrance will detour to East 12th Street then to South Hancock and from South Hancock back onto 13th Street. The Emergency Department’s entrance will remain open and accessible throughout the work.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_road-closed-sign-1.jpg