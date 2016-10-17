When I grow up …

The students at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative had some special visitors Monday.

Captain Barry White, and Firefighters Bill Twenter, John Clarke and Larry Newbill of the Sedalia Fire Department spoke to the students about fire safety and prevention, even allowing the students to sit in a fire truck and giving them firefighter badge stickers and hats.

Tonight many of the children will go home and possibly dream of becoming a firefighter.

That wasn’t Larry Newbill’s dream when he was a little boy, like many others he dreamed of becoming a major league baseball player, a firefight was perhaps his second choice.

“When I was young I wanted to play baseball,”Newbill said. “I was so serious about it that I tried out at the Kansas City Baseball Academy in 1971.”

“I tried out as a pitcher,” he added. “But it didn’t work out.”

Newbill said that sometimes that is what happens in life and although he didn’t get to play for the Royals he is happy with the direction his life took.

“The fire department and the city of Sedalia have been very good to me,” Newbill said. “If I didn’t like what I was doing I wouldn’t have stayed at it for 42 years.

“The best thing has been the people, like today getting to work with the little ones here at the school, I enjoy things like this,” he added. “All the people I have worked with at the department and the people with the city over the years…it’s been good.”

Newbill has reason to think of the people he has met as he reflects on his time with the department.

After more than 42 years of service, Newbill is retiring next year.

“By working for the department all these years they helped me to start my own business,” Newbill said. “I own Wax-a-Car, a car detailing business on north Ohio.

“I’ve had it for 32 years and that’s what I do for enjoyment and relaxation,” he said. “I’m looking forward to spending time there and spending more time with my wife and family.”

He added that it will be nice not having to get up in the middle of the night to answer a call.

Getting used to not having 24 hour shifts one day and then two days off may take a little getting used to as well.

The veteran firefighter said he had many memories of his years of service adding that the Thanksgiving Day Fire of 2015 was perhaps the worst fire he had witnessed first-hand as well as memories of his baseball tryout 45 years ago.

“I’m about the only one that I know of from Sedalia who tried out at the baseball academy in Kansas City,” Newbill said. “I got to try out and play with people like Frank White and U.L. Washington.

“It’s pretty neat, I mean how many people can say that they got to try out and play on the field in Kansas City,” he added. “I have no regrets though with the way things turned out; it’s been a real good life.”

Sedalia Firefighter Larry Newbill helps Shawn Eakin, a student at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative down from a seat in a Sedalia Fire Truck Monday afternoon at the school. The students at the Co-op heard from members of the Sedalia Fire Department about fire prevention and safety. October is Fire Safety Month. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd101816firefighters1.jpg Sedalia Firefighter Larry Newbill helps Shawn Eakin, a student at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative down from a seat in a Sedalia Fire Truck Monday afternoon at the school. The students at the Co-op heard from members of the Sedalia Fire Department about fire prevention and safety. October is Fire Safety Month. Hope Lecchi|Democrat Christopher Morales-Comfort, a student at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative checks out the view from his seat in a Sedalia Fire Truck Monday afternoon at the Co-op. The students were given replica firefighters hats and badges after the presentation by members of the Sedalia Fire Department. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd101816firefighters2.jpg Christopher Morales-Comfort, a student at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative checks out the view from his seat in a Sedalia Fire Truck Monday afternoon at the Co-op. The students were given replica firefighters hats and badges after the presentation by members of the Sedalia Fire Department. Hope Lecchi|Democrat Guthrie Childers holds the nozzle to a fire hose with the help of Sedalia Firefighter Bill Twenter Monday morning at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Students at the school were told about some of the equipment the firefighters use and fire prevention tips. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd101816firefighters3.jpg Guthrie Childers holds the nozzle to a fire hose with the help of Sedalia Firefighter Bill Twenter Monday morning at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Students at the school were told about some of the equipment the firefighters use and fire prevention tips. Hope Lecchi|Democrat Sedalia Firefighter Larry Newbill answers a question from a student at the Pettis County Early Cooperative Monday afternoon. Newbill was been a firefighter for 42 years, but has said he plans to retire next year. He said when he was a little boy he wanted to be a major league pitcher but being a firefighter has been a good choice for a career. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd101816firefighters4.jpg Sedalia Firefighter Larry Newbill answers a question from a student at the Pettis County Early Cooperative Monday afternoon. Newbill was been a firefighter for 42 years, but has said he plans to retire next year. He said when he was a little boy he wanted to be a major league pitcher but being a firefighter has been a good choice for a career. Hope Lecchi|Democrat Xavier Marcotte, left and Adalynn DeWitt enjoy the view as the sit on a side step of a Sedalia Fire Department Truck Monday afternoon at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Students throughout the day heard members of the Sedalia Fire Department speak about fire safety and prevention. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd101816firefighters5.jpg Xavier Marcotte, left and Adalynn DeWitt enjoy the view as the sit on a side step of a Sedalia Fire Department Truck Monday afternoon at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Students throughout the day heard members of the Sedalia Fire Department speak about fire safety and prevention. Hope Lecchi|Democrat

Firefighters speak to kids about fire safety, prevention

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.