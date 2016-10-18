Two injured in Moniteau County crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3 p.m. Saturday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Matthew W. Shannon, 37, of New Franklin, was driving a motorcycle north on state Route 179, about 100 feet north of state Route P, when he slowed to make a left turn. His vehicle was then struck on the left side by another northbound motorcycle driven by Dennis M. Shannon, 61, of Franklin.

Dennis Shannon was ejected, causing his vehicle to come to rest in the northbound lane.

Dennis Shannon was taken by Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. A passenger on Matthew Shannon’s motorcycle, Angela L. Shannon, 33, of New Franklin, was taken by private vehicle to University Hospital with minor injuries.

Reports indicate Dennis, Angela and Matthew were all wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-19.jpg