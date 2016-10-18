Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts to host open house

The Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts will unveil the new Betty Hopkins Wing with two events this week.

On Thursday, the center will host an artists’ reception for the premiere exhibition of members of the Sedalia Visual Art Association and Mid-Missouri Artists, of Warrensburg. Members are exhibiting 72 two- and three-dimensional pieces in the Fischer and Schrader Galleries, located in the newly constructed Hopkins Wing.

Artwork in the collection of Bob and Barbara Hayden will also be exhibited in the new Wood Dale Farms Western Art Gallery.

On Friday, the center will present a free Arts Extravaganza show highlighting approximately 12 local art-related groups in the theatre.

Hayden LCAA Executive Director Terri Ballard said they will also honor benefactors in a private gathering with the Capital Campaign donor reception before the show begins on stage.

The open house will showcase the new addition and renovations at Hayden LCAA, which began in December 2013 with a $100,000 donation by Sedalia community leader and philanthropist Joe Fischer. The renovation is the accumulation of months of work in the The Next Stage Capital Campaign costing approximately $700,000.

Many people in the community stepped forward to contribute to the campaign, including the Haydens, who donated $310,000. Sylvia Thompson donated $60,000, which will be used to name the LCAA theater stage. Donations will also provide a new sound and light system for the stage plus a green room and a new stage floor.

Friday’s Arts Extravaganza will feature performances by the Sedalia Symphony Orchestra, SpoFest, SVAA, Sedville Jazz, Smith-Cotton High School Theatre Department, One Track Train, Madeline Allen with a violin solo, the Helen G. Steele Music Club, the Sedalia Chorale, Hayden LCAA Junior Theatre Program and the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department. It will also feature a comedy presentation and a piano and song performance by Jim Edwards.

“What our hope is, is to show how much talent that there is in our city, and how deeply rooted that talent is,” Ballard said. “Each group will give a little history and then they’ll perform. So, we are hoping to showcase, really everything, the broad talent that is in Sedalia and all of the art offerings that we have. We want the community to come and enjoy the show.”

Ballard added that she still finds people who don’t realize the center exists. She hopes the open house will change that perception.

“It’s always shocking to me that no matter how many events or the variety of events, there are people who come in here and say ‘wow, I never knew this existed,’” she noted. “We’re hoping with this to get a broader audience. They will see what’s happened down here and the changes that have been made. It’s really now an all-inclusive arts organization.”

Hayden LCAA Program Director Courtney Wilken said besides the arts organizations that will be performing on stage, there are many behind-the-scenes people who will keep the show moving along. A crew of five people, including a Smith-Cotton High School student, will take care of things behind the stage. Carl Hutcherson will serve as technical support.

“Those people are just as important as the people on the stage,” Wilken noted.

She added that often the backstage crew isn’t recognized as readily as the performers, but without their help they wouldn’t be able to have productions.

Both Ballard and Wilken said Friday evening would be enjoyable for those attending the show.

“It should be a lot of fun and it should be fast-paced, it will cover the arts in Sedalia,” Wilken said.

The artists’ reception for the premiere art show of SVAA and Mid-Mo Artists will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Fischer and Schrader Galleries of LCAA’s Betty Hopkins Wing. The Arts Extravaganza will begin at 7 p.m. Friday inside the Hayden LCAA Theatre. Both are free and open to the public. For more information, call 827-3228 or visit the center at 111 W. Fifth St. Hayden LCAA is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts Program Director Courtney Wilken looks over artwork Tuesday morning in the Schrader Gallery located in the new Betty Hopkins Wing. The Hayden LCAA will host an artists’ reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and an open house Arts Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Friday. Both events are free and open to the public. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD101916LCAAOpenHouse-1.jpg Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts Program Director Courtney Wilken looks over artwork Tuesday morning in the Schrader Gallery located in the new Betty Hopkins Wing. The Hayden LCAA will host an artists’ reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and an open house Arts Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Friday. Both events are free and open to the public. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Hayden LCAA Executive Director Terri Ballard holds a three-dimensional art piece created by Sedalia artist Vicki Weaver. An art exhibit by members of the Sedalia Visual Art Association and Mid-Missouri Artists, of Warrensburg, will show in the Fischer and Schrader Galleries at the center until Dec. 30. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD101916LCAAOpenHouse-2.jpg Hayden LCAA Executive Director Terri Ballard holds a three-dimensional art piece created by Sedalia artist Vicki Weaver. An art exhibit by members of the Sedalia Visual Art Association and Mid-Missouri Artists, of Warrensburg, will show in the Fischer and Schrader Galleries at the center until Dec. 30. Faith Bemiss | Democrat A large oil on canvas by Damon Freed is one of 72 two- and three-dimensional art pieces on exhibit in the new wing of Hayden LCAA. Artwork in the private collection of Bob and Barbara Hayden will also be on exhibit in the Wood Dale Farms Western Art Gallery, also in the new wing. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD101916LCAAOpenHouse-3.jpg A large oil on canvas by Damon Freed is one of 72 two- and three-dimensional art pieces on exhibit in the new wing of Hayden LCAA. Artwork in the private collection of Bob and Barbara Hayden will also be on exhibit in the Wood Dale Farms Western Art Gallery, also in the new wing. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

