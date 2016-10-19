Woman hurt in Johnson County wreck

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandy J. Crawford, 32, was driving east on state Route 2 at state Route ZZ when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Crawford, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Lee’s Summit Medical Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

