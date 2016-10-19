A ‘FIT’ting job serving others

Matt Wolfe has been interested in law enforcement since he was a little boy for two main reasons: family ties and a desire to help others.

Thanks to his internship through the Sedalia FIT program last week, his desire to work in the field has only been strengthened.

“I have an uncle who works as a detective and I’ve always looked up to him,” Wolfe said last Wednesday. “I’ve always wanted to try to help other people too. After this week I’m pretty certain that this experience has helped to seal the deal.”

Wolfe was allowed to experience most aspects of working in the law enforcement field when he spent the week with Capt. Dave Keller at the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve really enjoyed having Matt here,” Keller said. “He’s bright and intelligent and has been willing to learn and do what we have asked him.

“We talked about what he wanted to do during the week; for a five-day program I think he had a good experience,” he added. “I think he learned some things that you don’t learn in the rest of the world in his time here.”

Wolfe agreed with Keller about having some unique opportunities.

“It’s not at all like the exciting stuff that you see on television,” Wolfe said. “There are a lot of details and paperwork that you have to keep up with and a lot of details involved.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve gotten to do a lot of things including going on some ride-alongs a couple of days, working in dispatch and working in the jail, which has been a good experience,” he added. “I think dispatch has been the hardest part so far.”

Wolfe plans to graduate in December, a year and a half early, and said he would consider working as an intern at the Pettis County Jail after his graduation.

“We have a new scholarship program here at the Sheriff’s Office where employees can work here while they are going through the academy or college,” Keller explained. “We can accept a few employees a year and almost all are local graduates and we like to hire local employees because they know the area and the community.

“We like having the young folks work here; it’s good for them because they realize first-hand that what they see on TV isn’t always the case and it’s not the real world,” he added. “There are opportunities here for them, they just need to apply.”

Keller added that individuals can go through the academy and work at the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.

Wolfe said he hasn’t finalized all of his plans for college or what law enforcement academy he is going to attend, but he is very grateful for the opportunity he has been given through Sedalia FIT.

“I had the chance to see a lot of the programs and work that goes on in the office,” Wolfe said. “I think at first I was nervous but I became more relaxed the longer I was here.

“I’m very grateful for having this opportunity, and the chance to do this,” he added. “It’s helped me to realize even more that this is what I want to do.”

Heather Hawkins, a dispatcher with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, shows Smith-Cotton senior Matt Wolfe one of the responsibilities of her job at the Sheriff’s Office. Wolfe completed an week-long internship through the Sedalia FIT program last week. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016sedaliafitsheriff1.jpg Heather Hawkins, a dispatcher with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, shows Smith-Cotton senior Matt Wolfe one of the responsibilities of her job at the Sheriff’s Office. Wolfe completed an week-long internship through the Sedalia FIT program last week.

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

