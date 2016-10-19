Moore’s Greenhouse hosts contest for a cause

It began as a tribute from one friend to another as way to honor a life lost in a battle against breast cancer. Seven years later, the tribute continues as Moore’s Greenhouses and Flower Shop is sponsoring its annual bra contest as a way to raise funds to help breast cancer patients.

“Rhoda (Moore, one of the owners of Moore’s) wanted to find a way to commemorate her friend, Cathy Berlin, who had battled breast cancer for a number of years,” Melinda Moore said. “The year she passed away we started our bra contest as a way to raise money for breast cancer awareness and treatment.

“All of the money stays local,” she added. “The first year we donated the funds to the Relay for Life and since that time we have been donating the funds to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation.”

Moore said that two years ago the funding was donated to help the Foundation acquire 3D mammography for the hospital.

“A lot of people need to have a 3D mammography as part of their diagnosis,” Moore explained. “But insurance doesn’t always cover the cost of that test.

“We are working with the hospital to establish a fund with the money we raise to help pay for those tests, when the insurance won’t,” she added.

Moore said plans are being discussed with Bothwell to possibly host an online auction or silent auction to sell the collection of bras Moore’s has acquired through the past contests.

Seven bras are entered in this year’s contest, which is a slightly lower number than recent years, according to Moore.

“This year isn’t quite as big as normal but the bras are very creative,” Moore said. “We have some people who have made ones for us every year.

“There is a group of childhood friends from Northwest (High School) who host a fundraiser before they bring their bra in,” Moore added. “Every year when they deliver their bra, they bring in the money they raise. Sometimes some of the contestants get into friendly competitions with each other, which just helps to raise more money.”

Customers can cast their votes of $1 per bra by visiting Moore’s Greenhouses and Flower Shop at 3301 Green Ridge Rd. Individuals may vote by using a credit or debit card by phone, but there is a minimum $5 vote using this service, Moore said.

The bras will be on display throughout October and the first week of November.

Jonathan Rear stands beside one of the entries from the 2015 Moore’s Annual Bra Contest. The bra entitled “Piece by Piece” was created by Rear, a florist at Moore’s Greenhouses and Floral Shop who has entered the contest each year. Customers can vote for their favorite bra creation for $1 a vote with the money being donated to local organizations as a way to raise money for breast cancer awareness and treatment. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras1.jpg Jonathan Rear stands beside one of the entries from the 2015 Moore’s Annual Bra Contest. The bra entitled “Piece by Piece” was created by Rear, a florist at Moore’s Greenhouses and Floral Shop who has entered the contest each year. Customers can vote for their favorite bra creation for $1 a vote with the money being donated to local organizations as a way to raise money for breast cancer awareness and treatment. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Melinda Moore’s 2016 entry in the seventh annual Moore’s Bra Contest is entitled “Time for a Cure.” Moore said the amount of time it takes to create the bras depends on the extent of free time participants want to spend on their creations. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras2.jpg Melinda Moore’s 2016 entry in the seventh annual Moore’s Bra Contest is entitled “Time for a Cure.” Moore said the amount of time it takes to create the bras depends on the extent of free time participants want to spend on their creations. Hope Lecchi | Democrat “Be Wise Check Those Hooters,” is the title of the Chicks of Northwest entry. A group of childhood friends, the women have entered the contest every year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras3.jpg “Be Wise Check Those Hooters,” is the title of the Chicks of Northwest entry. A group of childhood friends, the women have entered the contest every year. Hope Lecchi | Democrat “Clean Up Breast Cancer,” a bra decorated with sponges and pot scrubbers, is the 2016 entry by Jonathan Rear. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras4.jpg “Clean Up Breast Cancer,” a bra decorated with sponges and pot scrubbers, is the 2016 entry by Jonathan Rear. Hope Lecchi | Democrat “Butterfly Bra” was created by Holly Brown Lenz, of Boonville. Lenz, who grew up in Sedalia, entered the contest for the first time this year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras5.jpg “Butterfly Bra” was created by Holly Brown Lenz, of Boonville. Lenz, who grew up in Sedalia, entered the contest for the first time this year. Hope Lecchi | Democrat “Lights on for a Cure” was created by Brenda Simpson. The work features pink bulbs on a black bra. Many of the bras used pink, which is the color for breast cancer awareness. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras6.jpg “Lights on for a Cure” was created by Brenda Simpson. The work features pink bulbs on a black bra. Many of the bras used pink, which is the color for breast cancer awareness. Hope Lecchi | Democrat “I Love my Cupcakes” is the creation of Skyline Elementary teachers Jill Barnhold and Carol Cusick. The two teachers have been entering the contest for several years, according to Melinda Moore, of Moore’s Greenhouses and Flower Shop. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras7.jpg “I Love my Cupcakes” is the creation of Skyline Elementary teachers Jill Barnhold and Carol Cusick. The two teachers have been entering the contest for several years, according to Melinda Moore, of Moore’s Greenhouses and Flower Shop. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Darcy Martin used pieces of foam to create her colorful “Let’s Taco ‘bout Breasts” entry in the seventh annual Moore’s Bra Contest sponsored by Moore’s Greenhouses and Flower Shop. Individual can vote for their favorite themed bra throughout the month of October and the first week of November. The event raises funds that are used locally for breast cancer awareness and treatment. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102016floralbras8.jpg Darcy Martin used pieces of foam to create her colorful “Let’s Taco ‘bout Breasts” entry in the seventh annual Moore’s Bra Contest sponsored by Moore’s Greenhouses and Flower Shop. Individual can vote for their favorite themed bra throughout the month of October and the first week of November. The event raises funds that are used locally for breast cancer awareness and treatment. Hope Lecchi | Democrat

Annual bra decorating contest benefits breast cancer awareness

