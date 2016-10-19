Crash Reports

Kentucky man injured in Saline

An Alvaton, Kentucky, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David K. Neal, 38, was driving a semi-truck east on state Route 240, east of 270th Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Neal, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Slater Ambulance District to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall with minor injuries.

Man arrested for DWI in Benton

An Osage Beach man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle accident at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Andrew S. Zey, 29, was driving east on state Route 7, three-tenths of a mile north of West Dam Access Road, when his vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Emily A. Knight, 22, of Warsaw, head-on.

Zey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Life Flight Air EMS to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. Knight, who was wearing a seat belt, was also taken by Life Flight to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Zey was also arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke