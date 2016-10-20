Two injured in parking lot crash in Sedalia

Two people sustained injuries in a crash Thursday morning in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center parking lot in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. According to Sedalia Police Officer Victoria Kottman, the two cars, a Chevrolet Impala and a Toyota Matrix, were pulling into the same space at the same time and collided. The victims were transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia and their injuries are unknown. “It’s very unusual to see this type of accident in a private parking lot,” Kottman said.

Two people sustained injuries in a crash Thursday morning in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center parking lot in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. According to Sedalia Police Officer Victoria Kottman, the two cars, a Chevrolet Impala and a Toyota Matrix, were pulling into the same space at the same time and collided. The victims were transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia and their injuries are unknown. “It’s very unusual to see this type of accident in a private parking lot,” Kottman said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_ThompsonWreck.jpg Two people sustained injuries in a crash Thursday morning in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center parking lot in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. According to Sedalia Police Officer Victoria Kottman, the two cars, a Chevrolet Impala and a Toyota Matrix, were pulling into the same space at the same time and collided. The victims were transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia and their injuries are unknown. “It’s very unusual to see this type of accident in a private parking lot,” Kottman said. Tim Epperson | Democrat