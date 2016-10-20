LifeLine Band’s musical, Christian chemistry reaches others

Bringing the message of God to others is often presented in many ways. LifeLine Band does this with Christian lyrics and music that ranges in style from hard rock to soft ballads.

LifeLine plays worship music at LifePointe Church in Sedalia and is comprised of Jay McMillin, worship leader, guitar and vocals, Kim Cormican, vocals, David Cormican, drums, Mike Hedrick, bass, and Scotty Gutierrez, percussion.

The group has been together for two years and played last weekend at End Zone Bar & Grill for a special outdoor family event.

Kim Cormican said they were asked to play at the event by Rachel Fletcher and Ron Garrison, who own Just get in Photo Booth.

“They sent me a Facebook message and said they’d like our band to be there,” Cormican added. “They wanted us to play during the day, so they could have some family-friendly music.”

“Lately we’ve been getting a lot of requests even for secular things such as that, which has been really cool for us,” McMillin said.

The group participated in the Relay for Life in June and the Missouri State Fair Parade in August.

“That is always an amazing thing,” Cormican said of the MSF Parade. “People are almost waiting for us and they are singing along with our music as we go by. That’s really an outreach that’s awesome.”

The band also played at the Olde Tyme Apple Festival this month in Versailles.

“They actually booked us a year in advance down there,” McMillin said.

LifeLine plays contemporary Christian rock-style music with a penchant for groups such as Big Daddy Weave, Casting Crowns and Lauren Daigle. When compared to secular rock music, the group said their songs run the whole gamut from groups such as Alice in Chains to Fleetwood Mac, Daughtry and Journey.

McMillin has also written 10 to 12 songs that LifeLine sings and plays. The band’s original songs, such as “More of You,” “The Lord’s Time” and “Gravity,”are pieces that are requested most often.

“I write the words and put the music to it, but these guys come in with their talents, and it always amazes me how it turns out too,” McMillin said. “In fact, this next week hopefully, we’re going to get ready to start our first CD as LifeLine.”

The driving force behind assembling the band was spiritual with a large dash of musical chemistry.

“Because we knew that we were put together, in a way, by God,” McMillian noted. “When we first started playing it was a ‘click,’ and it just happened right away. It was a match just because of how things blended. We realized it was such a neat mixture. We have so much fun doing what we do and playing. It became so real, and so tight, that we realized it was one of those things that we wanted share with not only our church, but in the community as well.”

Cormican said the group serves as the worship team at LifePointe with McMillin as the worship leader.

McMillin said they want the band to be an “extension” or “connection” to people who may not “know God” so they can see how much fun they have together.

“To see that we can do all these things without having to involve ourselves in drugs and alcohol,” he noted. “We have so much fun doing this, that it rubs off on people. At the End Zone, the lady that owns that was telling Scotty it was so refreshing, that even some of her customers were singing the songs we were singing on Saturday.”

The summer of 2015 and 2016, the group played in Detroit, Michigan, at a non-denominational Life Changers missions event. They not only played music but became involved in community work with inner-city youth, taught Bible studies and helped build up abandoned houses.

“It was kind of cool, because we got the kids all fired up,” McMillin said. “We did songs and silly stuff to where they thought ‘this guy’s out of his mind, let’s watch him.’”

“I had never been on a missions trip, so it was it was the most amazing experience ever, for me,” Cormican added.

LifeLine plans to reach out to the Sedalia community next spring by bringing a concert to Liberty Park.

For more information about the LifeLine Band, contact LifePointe Church at 2500 E. Broadway Blvd. or call 851-0680.

LifeLine Band members, from left, Mike Hedrick, Scotty Gutierrez (represented by photo), David and Kim Cormican, and Jay McMillin pose for a group photo at LifePointe Church Wednesday evening. McMillin said the group formed two years ago and play a mix of original music and contemporary Christian. Jay McMillin, the worship leader at LifePointe Church and member of LifeLine Band, sings "The Lord's Time" Wednesday evening. McMillin said the band plays Christian rock with musical styles ranging from groups such as Alice in Chains to Journey. LifeLine Band bass player Mike Hedrick plays "Gravity," a song written by band member Jay McMillin Wednesday evening at LifePointe Church. McMillin said he composed the song in response to his pastor Rusty Thomas's sermon.

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or @flbemiss.

