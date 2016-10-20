Crash Reports

Woman hurt in Johnson crash

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:15 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kimberly E. Shumate, 42, was driving north on state Route 13 at NE 950 Road when her vehicle struck an animal in the road.

Shumate, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke