Sedalia saying goodbye to Bings Grocery Stores

Phyllis Craig, of Sedalia, turns down the vacant dairy aisle at Bing’s Grocery Store on South Limit Avenue Friday afternoon. The store announced in an ad Friday it would close the doors of both the east and west store locations Sunday. Craig, who lives near Bing’s West, said it was sad to see the store close. “It will be difficult for the people who live near here,” she added. The store, which has been in business in Sedalia for more than 50 years, initially said both locations would close Nov. 8.

Bing’s west checker Christyn Sparks talks with shopper Stephanie Elwood, of Sedalia, as she pays for two cart loads of goods purchased Friday afternoon at Bing’s West. Elwood said she found great deals but hated to see the store close. “It is hard to see it go, we’ll miss it,” she added. Many items at both stores were marked down 50, 65 and 70 percent.

Shopper Rose Martin, of Green Ridge, looks over nearly vacant shelves at Bing’s West Friday afternoon. “I like honoring hometown businesses,” she said. “That’s what Bing’s was. It’s disheartening to see employees who have been loyal here 20 and 30 years not have a place to work.” She added that she rather shop at a hometown store than at a chain store.

Bing’s West customer Chris Butler, right, of Sedalia, talks with an unidentified woman Friday afternoon. Butler said he and his wife Summer Butler shop at the store regularly. “We get our meat from them,” Summer Butler said. “They have the best cuts of meat and the best deli,” Chris Butler added. The couple said they were sad to see the store close its doors for good.

