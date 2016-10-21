Man found dead after 4-hour standoff

A four-hour police standoff ended Friday night with a man discovered dead from a gunshot at a home on South Park Avenue across the street from Liberty Park.

According to Sedalia Police Cmdr. Larry Ward, police responded to a house in the 200 block of South Park Avenue about 3:30 p.m. after a woman called and said she had arrived home from work and noticed her front door ajar and some broken glass on her porch. Officers from the Sedalia Police Incident Response Team, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and cordoned off South Park Avenue from Third Street to Wilkerson Street. Police tape was set up around the perimeter, including part of Liberty Park.

Officers tried to coerce the person in the house to come out and speak with them using a police vehicle’s public address system. A police robot from the MSHP was sent in to see if the man was inside the residence.

About 7:15 p.m., after the man failed to respond,, MSHP officers entered the residence carrying protective shields and wearing other protective gear. The victim was found dead in the residence.

Ward said police are not seeking a subject at this time and the cause of death or the identity of the victim was not released Friday night. No further details were released Friday night

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers prepare to enter a residence at 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 200 block of South Park Avenue where a man was found deceased with a gunshot wound. Police were called to the residence at 3:30 p.m. when a woman came home and noticed the front door to a home open and broken glass. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102216StandOff-1-1.jpg Missouri State Highway Patrol officers prepare to enter a residence at 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 200 block of South Park Avenue where a man was found deceased with a gunshot wound. Police were called to the residence at 3:30 p.m. when a woman came home and noticed the front door to a home open and broken glass. Faith Bemiss | Democrat The Sedalia Police Department officers use their vehicle’s public address system to talk with the occupant of the residence Friday evening. SPD closed off several streets near the home in the 200 block of South Park Avenue and Wilkerson Street. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102216StandOff-2-1.jpg The Sedalia Police Department officers use their vehicle’s public address system to talk with the occupant of the residence Friday evening. SPD closed off several streets near the home in the 200 block of South Park Avenue and Wilkerson Street. Faith Bemiss | Democrat