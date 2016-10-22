Accident sends three to hospital

Members of the Pettis County Ambulance District, Sedalia Police Department, Sedalia Fire Department and bystanders care for an elderly patient at the scene of a mid- morning accident Saturday in the parking lot of Woods Supermarket on Broadway Blvd. The accident occurred when a driver was leaving a handicapped parking spot at the front of the store when the driver apparently mistook the accelerator for the brake on the vehicle, according to police at the scene. The driver struck two pedestrians in the parking lot, one of them head on, before striking two more parked vehicles police said. An apparent chain reaction was caused involving a total of five vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of “significant” injuries to at least one of the patients according to an officer an the scene. The identities of the injured or the driver was not released Saturday. The Democrat will update this story as more information becomes available during the day. Check back with sedaliademocrat.com or Monday’s print edition of The Sedalia Democrat.

