Man’s death determined to be suicide

A police response to a shooting Friday in the 200 block of South Park Avenue ended with the discovery of a man who was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sedalia Police Department press release issued Sunday.

The victim was later identified as Matthew Allen Johnson, 32.

According to the release, around 3:24 p.m. Sedalia police responded to the residence in reference to a “civil stand” by a female resident to gather her possessions. Upon arriving at the residence, an officer noticed a bullet hole in the front window. The female resident was then asked by the officer if it was there prior to her arrival. She told the officer it was not.

The officer then retreated from the house with the female resident to a safe distance and other officers were called in for assistance. It was undetermined if the house was occupied by Johnson and an area of South Park Avenue was cordoned off from West Third Street to Wilkerson Street and part of Liberty Park as a safety precaution. Officers at the scene attempted to communicate with anyone inside the residence using a police vehicle public address system.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene with a robotic device with video capabilities. The device was deployed through the front door and it was determined to be safe for the officers to enter. At about 7:15 p.m., MSHP officers in protective gear entered the residence where they discovered Johnson.

The Pettis County Coroner was then called and the secured area was opened later Friday evening.