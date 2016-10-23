UPDATE: Three sustain injuries in Saturday accident

A man was seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries Saturday morning in a parking lot accident in the 700 block of South Broadway Boulevard.

According to a Sedalia police press release, emergency personnel responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 11: 15 a.m. where it was determined after investigation that the driver of a 1998 Buick was backing out from in front of the grocery store and mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal sending the Buick across the parking lot. The vehicle veered west across the lot at a high rate of speed and first struck a parked 2005 Chevrolet pickup, before striking two people who were loading groceries into the pickup. A male victim was thrown over another parked vehicle where landed several feet a way. The second victim, a woman, was knocked to the ground, the release said. The collision forced the pickup forward where it struck another parked vehicle.The Buick continued backward where it struck a 2007 Lexus SUV before stopping.

Bystanders and emergency personnel tended to the victims and the male victim was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. The female victim was transported to Bothwell Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. A passenger in the Buick was also transported to BRHC with minor injuries. The driver who complained of head and neck pain declined treatment at the scene.

The case is under investigation by the Sedalia Police Traffic Unit.

