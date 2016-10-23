Teen authors autographed “Budding Bards Vol. 2” at Boonslick Regional Library

Area teen authors received the chance to meet the public on Saturday at Boonslick Regional Library and autograph a book they were responsible for helping to create, “Budding Bards Vol. 2.”

This is the second book in the program designed and sponsored by author Angela Roquet, of Osage Beach, that helps youth learn the art of writing, editing and publishing.

Roquet, worked with 11 teens and conducted two writing workshops this summer, one at Boonslick in Sedalia and one at Osage Beach.

“Next year we’ll have a third one in Camdenton,” she said on Saturday.

Roquet was born and raised in Sedalia and recently moved to Osage Beach. She is the author of one young adult book and several urban fantasies.

“I’m part of the (Sedalia Area) Literacy Council,” she said. “So, this was something that was fun to collaborate with them for the summer reading program. Linda (Allcorn) was talking about the summer reading programs and this seemed like a fun addition.”

The program is for youth ages 12 through 18. They sign up for the summer reading program writing workshop.

“It’s a three day workshop, two hours a day,” Roquet said. “They come in, and I go over some tips on the writing process, (and) give them a workout. There’s no restriction on the genre. They can do a scary story, a funny story, whatever they want to do. It’s all about their interest in writing. We go over some things about structure, and dialog, and point of view, and tense. All the different story elements.”

Students come in each day and work on their stories, then Roquet prints them out for “peer” editing. At the end of the workshop the stories are sent to Roquet and she uses a program to make notes for the participants. She gives them suggestions on improving the piece before it goes to publication.

“They check their emails and make the changes that need to be made, and then I take all the stories and compile them into the collection,” she noted. “Then we print it as the next volume.”

Each student wrote one story with approximately 1,500 words.

“It’s was all very fluid,” Roquet said. “Some of the kids were more comfortable writing longer stories and some of them like to keep it short. They had a really good variety. Like Wyatt’s (Derendinger) it’s very ‘Star Wars’, futuristic, dystopian, steam punk and very interesting.”

Several other students wrote fantasy stories, while Brandon Gibson, 18, of Sedalia wrote about different dimensions in time and a fantasy war.

“They are all very creative,” Roquet added.

Derendinger, 12, of Cole Camp, described his story.

“It’s a steam punk, short story, about a boy trying to survive pretty much the apocalypse, because of a revolution in futuristic America,” he said.

Derendinger said he was planning to participate in the workshop again next year.

Danielle Spencer, a ninth grader at Smithton, said her story began as project for an English class.

“Because we never turned it in, I elongated it into a story story,” she added. “It’s science fiction, futuristic.”

Spencer has an extra character in the story, a nanny-bot. Her main character is 14-year-old Miranda Hawkins who “downloads information instead of actually going to places.”

“It’s about the future and what it must be like,” Spencer said. “How for an assignment, she has to write a report on the 21st Century.”

Roquet said she funds the publishing of the books herself as a way to give back to the library. This year she had 30 books ready for the teen book signing on Saturday. The books were sold out within 20 minutes. Each book costs $10 each and all the proceeds go back to Boonslick.

“I really love what they do with these programs,” she said. “They are so good for the kids and I like that I’m able to get involved and help them.”

Roquet hopes to have the 2016 teen authors sign additional books at the Sedalia Area Literacy Council Tea and Auction hosted April 2017.

Boonslick Regional Library will have additional copies of “Budding Bards Vol. 2” in soon. For more information visit the library at 219 W. Third St., or call 827-7323.

Natalie Wombles, left, an eighth grader from Smithton, Shirley Camirand, a 10th grader at Smith-Cotton High School, and Maria Sheremet, a seventh grader at S-C Junior High, sign books Saturday at Boonslick Regional Library. The young women were three of 11 teens who helped author the book “Budding Bards Vol. 2” through a summer reading program at Boonslick. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102416TeenAuthors-1-.jpg Natalie Wombles, left, an eighth grader from Smithton, Shirley Camirand, a 10th grader at Smith-Cotton High School, and Maria Sheremet, a seventh grader at S-C Junior High, sign books Saturday at Boonslick Regional Library. The young women were three of 11 teens who helped author the book “Budding Bards Vol. 2” through a summer reading program at Boonslick. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Boonslick Library patrons lined up to purchase “Budding Bards Vol. 2” from teen authors on Saturday. The program is sponsored by author Angela Roquet, of Osage Beach. The 30 books were sold out within 20 minutes. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102416TeenAuthors-2-.jpg Boonslick Library patrons lined up to purchase “Budding Bards Vol. 2” from teen authors on Saturday. The program is sponsored by author Angela Roquet, of Osage Beach. The 30 books were sold out within 20 minutes. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Danielle Spencer, a Smithton ninth grader, autographs “Budding Bards Vol. 2” on Saturday morning at Boonslick Library. Spencer has a short science fiction story in the book that features 11 area teen authors. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102416TeenAuthors-3-.jpg Danielle Spencer, a Smithton ninth grader, autographs “Budding Bards Vol. 2” on Saturday morning at Boonslick Library. Spencer has a short science fiction story in the book that features 11 area teen authors. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

