Board to discuss food service program

The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education will meet tonight to discuss a number of topics including the district’s food service program.

The district is in the fourth year of a five year contract with Opaa, the food service provider for the Sedalia School District 200.

According to Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent of Schools, Brad Pollitt, the district will soon begin to accept bids for the food service program.

“Last year we lost money on the program which was expected,” Pollitt said. “The primary reason for the loss was a change in the district’s CEP Community Elig [Community Eligibility Provision].”

According to information provided to the Democrat in the board packet, CEP is a USDA program that allows all students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade to receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge.

“Two years ago our CEP rate was 81.1 percent, last year it dropped to 70 percent,” Pollitt stated. “This year our multiplier rose to 75 percent.”

“The multiplier is based on the poverty level of the district,” Pollitt explained. “The higher the CEP rate the less money the district loses which explains the reason for the drop in revenue last year.”

There are several decisions the board will have to make in upcoming months including if they wish to continue with Oppa or choose another provider, possibly turning the program back over to the district to run.

“There are a lot of things we need to consider,” Pollitt said. “We have been very, very slow to raise the meal prices throughout the district which is a factor to consider.

“We will have to decide if we will gradually continue to raise prices,” he added. “The board will also have to decide if they want to continue to provide the free meals at the elementary levels.

Overall, the district has seen an increase in the number of meals provided.

District wide the food service department served 628,616 lunches and 348,367 breakfasts last year.

The board members will also discuss the possibility of a student advisor on the board.

“While the board was at the Missouri School Board Association Meeting there were some schools who spoke about having a high school student representative on their board who would be available to answer questions from the board and provide a student’s perspective,” Pollitt said. “Some of our members wanted to explore the possibility of this and so we will discuss it at tonight’s meeting.”

He added that the student would serve in an advisory capacity only.

In other actions, the board is expected to vote on the proposed changes to the Smith-Cotton Hall of Fame and the hiring of an additional para professional at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative due to increased enrollment.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Federal Programs, Dr. Nancy Scott, will also give the Title I Program Evaluation at the meeting.

The board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Smith-Cotton high school in the Harriett Wolfe Media Center, 2010 Tiger pride Blvd. For more information call the central office at 829-6450.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Tiger.Badge_-5.jpg

Hall of Fame and Title One Program Evaluation on agenda

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.