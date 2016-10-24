Oct. 25 Crash Reports

Holden man hurt in Johnson crash

A Holden man was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kelcey M. Powell, 21, of Holden, was driving north on state Route 131 at SW 200 Road, when she struck the rear of another northbound vehicle driven by John D. Adams, 64, which propelled his vehicle into a third northbound vehicle driven by Roberta J. Kerr, 64,of Missoula, Montana.

Adams was taken by private vehicle to St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit with minor injuries.

Reports indicate all three drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Sedalia man arrested for DWI

A Sedalia man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after his passenger sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeremi H. Schmidt, 38, of Sedalia, was driving a Polaris ATV northbound through a corn field, four-tenths of a mile east of the 18000 block of state Route EE, when his occupant, Jason L. Offineer, 39, fell off.

Offineer was taken by air EMS to University Hospital in Columbia for his injuries.

Reports indicate neither Offineer or Schmidt were using a safety device at the time of the accident.

Schmidt was also arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Two hurt in Henry wreck

Two Clinton residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:45 a.m. Monday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ethan L. Decker, 17, was driving east on West Division Road, about 300 feet west of County Road NW 301, when his vehicle traveled off the north side of the road.

Decker, who sustained moderate injuries, and a passenger in his vehicle, Justin B. Wittig, 18, who sustained minor injuries. were both taken by ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton for their injuries.

Reports indicate both Decker and Wittig were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Man injured in Sedalia accident

A Sedalia man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:33 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South Limit Avenue.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, a vehicle left the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, then overturned, coming to rest in the right lane of South Limit.

An unidentified adult male occupant was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for unknown injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

