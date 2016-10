According to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Pettis County Highway Department has closed Ridge Prairie Road through Nov. 14 for bridge replacement. The road is located in the Postal community of extreme northeastern Pettis County, and runs north of state Route Z into Saline County. Motorists traveling the road will need to take an alternate route.

