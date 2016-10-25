SFCC board approves salary increase

The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees voted to increase the pay for most of the college’s faculty and staff during its meeting Tuesday morning.

The salary increase is due in large part to increased enrollment at SFCC this fall and is a measure of the appreciation of the commitment and hard work of the staff.

“I think I speak for the entire board when I commend the efforts of all of our faculty and staff,” Board President Randall Eaton said during the meeting. “The board wants to communicate the constant effort we have to stay competitive with our salaries.

“We would like to communicate our appreciation for their constant efforts and we want to be able to do what we can in terms of salaries and show our good faith to our employees,” Eaton added.

A raise was not recommended in July, when the current budget was approved, based on a projected lower enrollment.

“Since we have met and exceeded our projections we felt we are able to offer this increase,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said. “I too would like to express my appreciation for the long hours and work that our faculty does to help our students receive the best education possible.”

There were also no witholdings from Gov. Jay Nixon from state allocated funds for higher education.

The increases are for employees in good standing who started in their current position prior to Nov. 1

Faculty members will be provided a one-step advancement based on the current faculty schedule, which equates to an approximate 1.5 percent increase. Full- and part-time non-instructional employees will also receive a 1.5 percent increase in salary.

Adjunct instructors pay will remain the same at $565 per credit hour as will the pay rate for work study and students, which is set at $8 per hour minimum.

“There are eight employees remaining as executive, administrative, or professional exempt employees who are not at the new minimum Fair Labor Standards Act requirements,” Anderson explained. “Their salary increase will go into effect Dec. 1 when the new federal guidelines go into effect.”

The raises will add an additional $139,733 in spending for the college for the current year.

The board also heard a report from Justin Wright, precision machining technology instructor.

“We teach a lot of the basics in our program because our students are expected to take in such a vast amount of information in the time they are here,” Wright said. “Some of our students are only here for a semester while others are enrolled for the two-year program.

“We have an extremely high job placement rate after students complete the program,” he added. “One of the things our employers say they can count on is that they hire good employees from SFCC but they are also good learners; the work force appreciates that.”

The program typically has an enrollment of 35 students a semester.

“We’ve been told by Haas and others that by far, we have the best shop they have seen in the state for a college,” Wright said. “But we have to be able to maintain that cutting edge technology for our graduates to stay competitive.”

In other actions the board voted to:

• Approve the use of Saap Design Associates Architects for architectural service to include programming and planning through the schematic design phase of the proposed Technical Education Facility.

It is recommended that Sapp Design Associates perform this work on the most economical basis with a not-to-exceed period of one year and an amount of $90,000 plus reimbursable expenses. The funding source is college reserves.

• Accept the proposal from Columbia Capital Management LLC of Overland Park, Kansas to serve as financial advisor to SFCC.

It is recommended that Columbia Capital provide the proposed services at an hourly rate of $235 per hour or a project-based fee negotiated on a project by project basis.

The initial fee structure for transaction-related work for both refunding and new money transactions consist of a base fee of $21,000 plus a variable fee based on size of par issued. The funding source is college reserves.

• Accept a sole source quote from Haas Factory Outlet, Olathe, Kansas in the amount of $62,673.25 for a SMINIMILL2 Vertical Machining Center; 40 taper, vector drive, high­ speed 20-station automatic tool changer, coolant pump, power-failure detection module, 1 GB program memory, 15-inch color LCD monitor, memory lock keyswitch, USB port, rigid tapping and work light.

All of the CNC machining equipment at State Fair Community College is Haas equipment, which enables interchanging tools and parts, similar controls for each machine, standard coding, and locally serviced. The shop simulators are also manufactured by Haas. Funding is 75 percent Enhancement Grant, 25 percent local funding.

• Accept the sole source quote from Fanuc America Corp., Rochester Hills, Michigan in the amount of $140,000 for Robotic Equipment Package, RoboFlex-VP Cell for tending existing VF-3, external robot access door, Schunk pneumatic vise and 1 set of jaws, Aidex proposal#160854 Sec 3 CERT LR-Mate cell w/iRVision, Aidex installation on-site item and productivity installation on-site item. Funding is 75 percent Enhancement Grant, 25 percent local funding.

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

