Man injured in Johnson County wreck

A California, Missouri, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:43 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tyler W. Pettigrew, 23, was driving north on state Route 23, north of state Route DD, when he slowed to turn right into a private drive. Another northbound vehicle driven by Andre J. Greene, 22, of Warrensburg, overtook and struck the rear of Pettigrew’s vehicle. The impact caused Pettigrew’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.

Pettigrew was taken by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Pettigrew and Greene were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

