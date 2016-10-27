Man hurt in Moniteau County crash

A Russellville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Troy D. White, 47, was driving south on state Route 87, 400 feet north of Geier Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, striking a state road sign and several trees. The vehicle then traveled through a metal outbuilding and struck a trailer house.

White, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-22.jpg