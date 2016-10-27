Woman arrested after Johnson County wreck

A Clinton woman was arrested after a single-vehicle accident at 10 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Becky R. Crowder, 27, was driving west on SW 1200th Road at SW 1151st Road when she lost control of her vehicle. It traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

A passenger in her vehicle, Cody E. Eckley, 26, of Warrensburg, was taken by private vehicle to Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville with moderate injuries. Crowder also sustained moderate injuries but refused medical treatment.

Reports indicate neither Crowder or Eckley were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Crowder was arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, careless and imprudent driving involving a vehicle accident, driving with a suspended license, no valid license plates and no seat belt.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-23.jpg