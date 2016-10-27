Edwards woman injured in Benton County

An Edwards man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lanette G. Krug, 56, was driving east on state Route DD, a half mile west of state Route 7, when her vehicle traveled off the road and Krug over-corrected. The vehicle skidded across the road, traveled off the opposite side and overturned.

Krug, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Camden County Ambulance District to Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-24.jpg