Smith-Cotton Junior High School orchestra students play outside

Smith-Cotton Junior High School sixth grader Micheala Garrett plays her violin during an outdoor orchestra lesson Thursday morning with Sedalia School District 200 orchestra teacher Michael Moellman. Due to the nice fall weather about 55 orchestra students had the opportunity to play on the lawn of the school before an early-out at noon.

Kadense Dolci-Dwyer, left, and Veronica Morelos, both sixth graders at SCJH, play their cellos Thursday morning on the school’s front lawn.

Warming up for an musical exercise, Eddie Alvarez, left, Eduard Shenderuk and Darren Sanchez play their violins in an outdoor class session Thursday morning with orchestra teacher Michael Moellman at SCJH.

Under the shade of trees and concentrating on his bass, Anthony Benner plucks the strings of his instrument Thursday morning as SCJH orchestra students play a piece from their instruction books titled “At a Party.”

SCJH orchestra students played their instruments outside Thursday morning on the school’s front lawn. The students, who are in Michael Moellman’s class, learned the difference in playing an instrument outside versus inside. The colder air, wind and outside noise can affect the way their instruments sound and how they hear the the music.

Smith-Cotton Junior High School sixth grader Micheala Garrett plays her violin during an outdoor orchestra lesson Thursday morning with Sedalia School District 200 orchestra teacher Michael Moellman. Due to the nice fall weather about 55 orchestra students had the opportunity to play on the lawn of the school before an early-out at noon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102816Orchestra-1.jpg Smith-Cotton Junior High School sixth grader Micheala Garrett plays her violin during an outdoor orchestra lesson Thursday morning with Sedalia School District 200 orchestra teacher Michael Moellman. Due to the nice fall weather about 55 orchestra students had the opportunity to play on the lawn of the school before an early-out at noon. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Kadense Dolci-Dwyer, left, and Veronica Morelos, both sixth graders at SCJH, play their cellos Thursday morning on the school’s front lawn. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102816Orchestra-2.jpg Kadense Dolci-Dwyer, left, and Veronica Morelos, both sixth graders at SCJH, play their cellos Thursday morning on the school’s front lawn. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Warming up for an musical exercise, Eddie Alvarez, left, Eduard Shenderuk and Darren Sanchez play their violins in an outdoor class session Thursday morning with orchestra teacher Michael Moellman at SCJH. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102816Orchestra-3.jpg Warming up for an musical exercise, Eddie Alvarez, left, Eduard Shenderuk and Darren Sanchez play their violins in an outdoor class session Thursday morning with orchestra teacher Michael Moellman at SCJH. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Under the shade of trees and concentrating on his bass, Anthony Benner plucks the strings of his instrument Thursday morning as SCJH orchestra students play a piece from their instruction books titled “At a Party.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102816Orchestra-4.jpg Under the shade of trees and concentrating on his bass, Anthony Benner plucks the strings of his instrument Thursday morning as SCJH orchestra students play a piece from their instruction books titled “At a Party.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat SCJH orchestra students played their instruments outside Thursday morning on the school’s front lawn. The students, who are in Michael Moellman’s class, learned the difference in playing an instrument outside versus inside. The colder air, wind and outside noise can affect the way their instruments sound and how they hear the the music. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD102816Orchestra-5.jpg SCJH orchestra students played their instruments outside Thursday morning on the school’s front lawn. The students, who are in Michael Moellman’s class, learned the difference in playing an instrument outside versus inside. The colder air, wind and outside noise can affect the way their instruments sound and how they hear the the music. Faith Bemiss | Democrat