Child hurt in Sedalia crash

A Sedalia child was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Clarendon Road and West 16th Street.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Johnny D. Walker, 58, of the 21000 block of North state Route F, was stopped in traffic to allow the vehicle in front of him to turn into State Fair Community College. His vehicle, a motorized scooter, was then struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Ashton K. Barton, 26, of the 2500 block of North Anderson Avenue. Walker and his passenger, Avien Hill, 7, of the 21000 block of North state Route F, were both thrown off the scooter.

Barton said he saw Walker’s vehicle and “the next thing he knows (his vehicle) struck (Walker’s vehicle),” the report states. Barton added that his truck is tall and he didn’t see Walker’s vehicle as he got closer.

Walker sustained injuries but refused medical treatment. Hill was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for possible head injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

