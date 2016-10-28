Man hurt in Johnson County crash

A Warrensburg man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:35 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Timothy P. Wieland, 40, was driving west on state Route UU, east of NW 721 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a fence and overturned.

Wieland, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Lee’s Summit Medical Center for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

