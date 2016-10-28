An opportunity to purchase with a purpose

The Missouri State Fair Foundation will host a unique dining and shopping experience on Nov. 4 and 5 that has not been seen in Sedalia, providing guests the opportunity to “purchase with a purpose.”

With more than 50 artisans, craftsmen, wineries and distilleries and entrepreneurs from across the state represented, the two day event has something to offer everyone.

“Sip and Shop is an event with a serious “wow” factor to it,” Wendy Faulconer, executive director of the Missouri State Fair Foundation said. “I truly believe the event has something to offer everyone, both men and women.

“I have been so pleased with the quality and the quantity of our vendors who are coming from Kansas City to Columbia and all parts in between,” she added. “There are some local vendors as well and we have reached out to find truly unique and one of a kind items for the event.”

The planning committee has partnered with the Missouri Wine Board to create the event which provides a variety of shopping options.

“On Friday we have three events, the VIP Sparkle Showcase which allows ticketed guests to have the first look at the items while the enjoy wine samples along with artisan cheeses and a variety of appetizers,” Falconer explained. “It gives you the opportunity to buy items before they crowds arrive which is very beneficial as many of the items are one of a kind.

“The second event is the Sip and Shop general admission,” she said. “This is from 1 to 8 p.m. and our guests have the opportunity to shop or just enjoy the event as a wine stroll.”

The final event of the evening is the “Girl’s Night Out,” a dining experience that features two premier chiefs who will prepare a multi- course dinner.

“We called the event “Girl’s Night Out,” but it really is for both men and women to come and enjoy a world class dining experience featuring some of the best meat and produce the state has to offer,” Faulconer said. “The evening’s meal will begin with a sampling of three cheeses made from cow’s milk, goat’s milk and sheep’s milk along with grapes, prosciutto and wine.

For one of the main courses they will be serving a pork loin with a lime crème sauce with rosemary and sage roasted vegetables on a bed of arugula with a red or rosay wine,” she continued. The final course will feature deserts with a chocolate and wine theme including a coffee whose beans are grown in Hawaii but then roasted and blended in Jefferson City.”

Throughout the dinner the chefs will be offering advice on choosing and preparing cuts of meat, providing recipes and how to select the proper wines.

Saturday’s event features an all- day sip and shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Faulconer said tickets can be purchased for all three events on Friday or separately and that tickets were also available for Saturday only.

“We still have a limited number of tickets available for each of the events but tickets must be purchased prior to Nov. 2,” Falconer said. “We’ve had over 25,000 views on our Facebook page and a number of our advance ticket buyers are coming from as far away as Springfield and St. Louis.”

The two day event is a fundraiser for the Womens Building on the State Fairgrounds.

The historic building is 106 years old and has remained vacant for a number of years according to Faulconer.

“When the original architects and builders constructed the Womens Building they had a vision that was so strong and spot on that it lasted 106 years,” Faulconer said. “It’s our job as stewards of the legacy to continue to see that that legacy continues.

“We hope that the building can become self-sustaining because it won’t last for another 106 years if we don’t do something,” she added. “The building has great bones and structure and we have been able to use some capital funds to keep the weather out and keep it safe but we truly aren’t doing anything to further the original vision of the building.”

Faulconer added that there are several ideas for the structure but they hope to hire a historical preservationist architect to develop plans for the building’s future.

“Preserving an empty building just doesn’t make sense,” Falcouner said. “We can’t just have people drive by and comment on how pretty the building is; we want it to have a purpose.”

For tickets and more information on the Sip and Shop event at the Mathewson Hall visit the following websites, www.mostatefairfoundation.net/sipand shop or www.facebook.com/sipandshopMO.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd102916sipand-shop1.jpg

“Sip and Shop” provides unique dining and shopping experience

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.