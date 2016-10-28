Haunting good time downtown

During the annual Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event, Friday afternoon, Josh Rhoads, of Sedalia, dressed Abe Lincoln, takes a break. Rhoads wore drywall stilts making him eight-feet three-inches tall when standing. He decided to sit for a while outside of Swords Pharmacy at Third Street and South Ohio Avenue. The annual Halloween event is sponsored by Sedalia Downtown Development, Inc.

Remington Walter, 5, of Sedalia, dressed at a knight in shinning armour for Friday’s annual trick-or-treat event hosted in downtown Sedalia. Remington’s grandfather, Berry Walter, was dressed as a king while his grandmother Sorita Walter said she was a damsel who needed to be saved by them both.

Pettis County Fire District Firefighters Hoyt Ray and Roger Hart pass out candy to children Friday along Ohio Avenue. Abram May, 6, a rooster, center, tries acting the part by crowing. He was with his siblings Elsie May, 3, on left, who was a hen and Adler May, 1, a chick. The chicken family was accompanied by their grandparents Phyllis and Bob May to the trick-or-treat event hosted in downtown Sedalia.

Dressed as the Queen of Hearts, Chloe Patrick, 7, waits to cross the street at Third Street and Ohio Avenue, Friday afternoon in downtown Sedalia. Chloe was trick-or-treating with her family; father Logan, as Tweedle Dee, mother Kristen, as the Cheshire Cat, and siblings, Jase, as the Caterpillar, and L.J., as the White Rabbit.

Crowds of trick-or-treaters wait to enter Kay’s Bridal and Tuxedo on South Ohio Avenue Friday afternoon. The annual Downtown Sedalia event draws thousands of people each year and is sponsored by SDDi.

