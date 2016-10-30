CRASH REPORTS

One injured in 2 car crash

A Knob Noster man was injured in a two vehicle accident at 10:27 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

Billy R. Maham, 83, was injured when the vehicle he was driving eastbound at U.S. 50 Highway, northeast of Road 175 was struck by a vehicle driven by Reyna J. Smith, 22, of Odessa. Smith’s vehicle overtook and struck Maham’s before traveling off the right side of the road, striking a highway post according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Maham was transported by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Reports indicate both parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident at 8:48 a.m. Friday in Johnson County.

The accident occurred as a vehicle driven by Ronald L. O’Dell, 60, of Warrensburg was northbound on 1001st Road, 0.5 miles south of 600th Road when a vehicle driven by Ronald D. McCune turned south onto 1001st road from a private drive and struck the O’Dell’s vehicle according to a Missouri State highway Patrol report.

McCune and a passenger in his vehicle, Aurora D. McCune, 6 were both transported by emergency management personnel to Western Missouri Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Reports all parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Child hurt in wreck

A Windsor child was injured in a one vehicle accident at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.

The accident occurred when Sarah D. Gasca, 39, was driving south on VanZant Road at Epicurean Drive when she swerved to miss a northbound vehicle and traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

A passenger, Alexzandra I. Chavez, 11, was transported to Golden Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries by a Henry County Deputy. Reports indicate both parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Teen injured

An Excelsior Springs teen receives moderate injuries in a 4:10 p.m. accident Saturday in Benton County.

Logan E. Crippen, 13 was operating a vehicle on Fair View Drive, 100 feet west of caribou Drive, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment. Crippen was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned down an embankment according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Crippen, who reports indicate was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, was transported to Golden Valley Medical Center by Warsaw-Lincoln EMS for treatment of moderate injuries.

Springfield man hurt in cycle wreck

A Springfield man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 4 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

Michael J. Hopper, 59, was injured when he was traveling northbound and failed to negotiate a curve on state Route 13 at the south roundabout. Hopper was ejected from the vehicle when it struck a curb and overturned according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Hopper, who reports indicate was wearing a safety devise at the time of the accident, was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center by Johnson County EMS for treatment of moderate injuries.

Cole Camp man ejected from bike

A Cole Camp man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 8:25 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

Benjamin J. Schlesselman, 21, was traveling on state Route DD, 0.2 miles west of the Highway 13 bypass, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Schlesselman, who reports indicate was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, was ejected from the vehicle.

Schlesselman was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by Johnson County EMS for treatment of moderate injuries.

Deer causes wreck

Two people were injured in a one vehicle accident at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

Randall M. Lewis, 26, of Whiteman Air Force Base, was driving on U.S. Highway 50, two tenths of a mile east of NW 821 road when his vehicle was struck by a deer according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Lewis and a passenger in his vehicle, Elisa B. Lewis, 26, of Whiteman Air Force Base, were transported to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. Reports indicate both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Hope Lecchi

