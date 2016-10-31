Healthy U Class of 2016 completes third check-in

KC Agin
Current weight: 253.8
Pounds lost: 52.8
Inches lost: 64.25
Mari Asbury
Current weight: 214.2
Pounds lost: 13.2
Inches lost: 43
Wendi Burch
Current weight: 247.8
Pounds lost: 41
Inches lost: 58.25
Ashley Caton
Current weight: 203.0
Pounds lost: 47.4
Inches lost: 58.75
Amber Croka
Current weight: 255.2
Pounds lost: 57.2
Inches lost: 62.25
Bobby Houston
Current weight: 168.8
Pounds lost: 35.8
Inches lost: 64.75
Wyatt Jones
Current weight: 240.8
Pounds lost: 28.4
Inches lost: 48.5
Dawn McNeeley
Current weight: n/a
Pounds lost: 76.4
Inches lost: 99.75
Sean Moore
Current weight: 232
Pounds lost: 39
Inches lost: 55.25
Delilah Nichols
Current weight: 185.2
Pounds lost: 45.4
Inches lost: 63.5
Taylor Thomas
Current weight: 158.8
Pounds lost: 45.6
Inches lost: 67.25
Patrick Wilson
Current weight: 192
Pounds lost: 41.8
Inches lost: 52.5
Starting weight is from Jan. 16 and current weight is from Oct. 13. Inches lost is from measurements on 14 locations on the body.