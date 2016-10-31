Posted on by

Healthy U Class of 2016 completes third check-in

KC Agin

Current weight: 253.8

Pounds lost: 52.8

Inches lost: 64.25

Mari Asbury

Current weight: 214.2

Pounds lost: 13.2

Inches lost: 43

Wendi Burch

Current weight: 247.8

Pounds lost: 41

Inches lost: 58.25

Ashley Caton

Current weight: 203.0

Pounds lost: 47.4

Inches lost: 58.75

Amber Croka

Current weight: 255.2

Pounds lost: 57.2

Inches lost: 62.25

Bobby Houston

Current weight: 168.8

Pounds lost: 35.8

Inches lost: 64.75

Wyatt Jones

Current weight: 240.8

Pounds lost: 28.4

Inches lost: 48.5

Dawn McNeeley

Current weight: n/a

Pounds lost: 76.4

Inches lost: 99.75

Sean Moore

Current weight: 232

Pounds lost: 39

Inches lost: 55.25

Delilah Nichols

Current weight: 185.2

Pounds lost: 45.4

Inches lost: 63.5

Taylor Thomas

Current weight: 158.8

Pounds lost: 45.6

Inches lost: 67.25

Patrick Wilson

Current weight: 192

Pounds lost: 41.8

Inches lost: 52.5

KC Agin
KC Agin

Mari Asbury
Mari Asbury

Wendi Burch
Wendi Burch

Ashley Caton
Ashley Caton

Amber Croka
Amber Croka

Bobby Houston
Bobby Houston

Wyatt Jones
Wyatt Jones

Dawn McNeeley
Dawn McNeeley

Sean Moore
Sean Moore

Delilah Nichols
Delilah Nichols

Taylor Thomas
Taylor Thomas

Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_HealthyULogo.jpg

Starting weight is from Jan. 16 and current weight is from Oct. 13. Inches lost is from measurements on 14 locations on the body.

Sedalia Democrat

Starting weight is from Jan. 16 and current weight is from Oct. 13. Inches lost is from measurements on 14 locations on the body.

