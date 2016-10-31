A fine ‘Hullabaloo’

There was quite the “Hullabaloo” on the Missouri State Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it was a way for families and friends to come together to have a safe, fun place to celebrate the fall season.
In its second year, the event drew an estimated 4,000 people of all ages, doubling the number who attended last year, according to Tim Carter, youth pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
“We decided we wanted to do this event again this year for the community to have a safe place for the children to get candy and have fun,” Carter said. “It’s just an opportunity for us to serve the community.
“We don’t ask for anything in return,” Carter added. “This is just our way to give back to others.”
Carter explained after the success of last year’s event at State Fair Community College, the planners decided to move the location to the Missouri State Fairgrounds near the Starline Brass Trail’s End Plaza.
“We have 10 game booths, five bounce houses, face painting and horse rides,” Carter said. “The fairgrounds provided more accessibility and parking than we had last year.
“Everyone in the church is involved in some way or another and we couldn’t have done this event without their help,” he added.
All of the games and events had lines of children eager to take part in the fun as their parents and grandparents looked on, taking videos and countless pictures to preserve the memories.
When the scariest thing at the event was a 30-foot-tall inflatable shark slide, the children knew they were in for a screaming good time.
Mark Wagenkencht, who helped set up the inflatable slides and bounce houses, said the children really seemed to enjoy the afternoon despite having to make a few shark rescues throughout the afternoon.
“We had a few kids who made it all the way to the top but once they got up there they didn’t want to come down,” he said smiling. “All it took was someone going up and telling them it was OK and then they were fine coming down.
“The kids all really seemed excited and they were having a good time and what the day was about,” he added.
