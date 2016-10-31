A fine ‘Hullabaloo’

There was quite the “Hullabaloo” on the Missouri State Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it was a way for families and friends to come together to have a safe, fun place to celebrate the fall season.

In its second year, the event drew an estimated 4,000 people of all ages, doubling the number who attended last year, according to Tim Carter, youth pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

“We decided we wanted to do this event again this year for the community to have a safe place for the children to get candy and have fun,” Carter said. “It’s just an opportunity for us to serve the community.

“We don’t ask for anything in return,” Carter added. “This is just our way to give back to others.”

Carter explained after the success of last year’s event at State Fair Community College, the planners decided to move the location to the Missouri State Fairgrounds near the Starline Brass Trail’s End Plaza.

“We have 10 game booths, five bounce houses, face painting and horse rides,” Carter said. “The fairgrounds provided more accessibility and parking than we had last year.

“Everyone in the church is involved in some way or another and we couldn’t have done this event without their help,” he added.

All of the games and events had lines of children eager to take part in the fun as their parents and grandparents looked on, taking videos and countless pictures to preserve the memories.

When the scariest thing at the event was a 30-foot-tall inflatable shark slide, the children knew they were in for a screaming good time.

Mark Wagenkencht, who helped set up the inflatable slides and bounce houses, said the children really seemed to enjoy the afternoon despite having to make a few shark rescues throughout the afternoon.

“We had a few kids who made it all the way to the top but once they got up there they didn’t want to come down,” he said smiling. “All it took was someone going up and telling them it was OK and then they were fine coming down.

“The kids all really seemed excited and they were having a good time and what the day was about,” he added.

Addison Bozarth, left, pets one of the horses provided by the Muddy Creek 4-H Sunday afternoon at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Hullabaloo on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Bozarth’s cousin, Kierra Haynes, looks on before petting the horse herself. Both girls took rides on the horses during the afternoon event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd110116fallcarnival1.jpg Addison Bozarth, left, pets one of the horses provided by the Muddy Creek 4-H Sunday afternoon at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Hullabaloo on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Bozarth’s cousin, Kierra Haynes, looks on before petting the horse herself. Both girls took rides on the horses during the afternoon event. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Jordan Webb Jr. looks at his reflection in the mirror after having a shark painted on his forehead. Webb said he liked sharks and had gone down the 30-foot-tall inflatable shark slide “a lot” at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Hullabaloo Sunday afternoon at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd110116fallcarnival2.jpg Jordan Webb Jr. looks at his reflection in the mirror after having a shark painted on his forehead. Webb said he liked sharks and had gone down the 30-foot-tall inflatable shark slide “a lot” at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Hullabaloo Sunday afternoon at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Hope Lecchi | Democrat A line of children await their turn to slide down an inflatable shark at the Hullabaloo hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church Sunday afternoon at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. An estimated 4,000 people attended the afternoon event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd110116fallcarnival3.jpg A line of children await their turn to slide down an inflatable shark at the Hullabaloo hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church Sunday afternoon at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. An estimated 4,000 people attended the afternoon event. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Melanie Miller, 8, may not be able to locate her sheep but she gathered a basket of candy at the Hullabaloo hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church Sunday afternoon. Miller said one of the best parts of the afternoon was dunking her father in the dunk tank at the carnival. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd110116fallcarnival4.jpg Melanie Miller, 8, may not be able to locate her sheep but she gathered a basket of candy at the Hullabaloo hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church Sunday afternoon. Miller said one of the best parts of the afternoon was dunking her father in the dunk tank at the carnival. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Elias Kerwood holds his mother’s hand as he gives a protective look toward his father, Eric Kerwood, who was volunteering to take his turn in the dunk tank. Elias, who was dressed as Chase from “Paw Patrol,” wanted to make sure his father didn’t get too cold Sunday afternoon after being dunked by several children at the Hullabaloo on the Missouri Sate Fairgrounds. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd110116fallcarnival5.jpg Elias Kerwood holds his mother’s hand as he gives a protective look toward his father, Eric Kerwood, who was volunteering to take his turn in the dunk tank. Elias, who was dressed as Chase from “Paw Patrol,” wanted to make sure his father didn’t get too cold Sunday afternoon after being dunked by several children at the Hullabaloo on the Missouri Sate Fairgrounds. Hope Lecchi | Democrat After having a horse painted on his cheek and riding a horse at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Hullabaloo Sunday afternoon, Isaiah Guffey, 5, proves he is a cowboy through and through. Guffey said he really liked the horse rides the best but he took one ride because he wanted to let others have a turn too. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd110116fallcarnival6.jpg After having a horse painted on his cheek and riding a horse at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Hullabaloo Sunday afternoon, Isaiah Guffey, 5, proves he is a cowboy through and through. Guffey said he really liked the horse rides the best but he took one ride because he wanted to let others have a turn too. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Reece Shirley sits tall in the saddle while riding a horse from the Muddy Creek 4-H Club on Sunday afternoon on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The event hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church saw an estimated 4,000 children and adults attend the second-year event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd110116fallcarnival7.jpg Reece Shirley sits tall in the saddle while riding a horse from the Muddy Creek 4-H Club on Sunday afternoon on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The event hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church saw an estimated 4,000 children and adults attend the second-year event. Hope Lecchi | Democrat

Cornerstone Baptist Church hosts event for young and old

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.