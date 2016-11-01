Flowing fish at Liberty Park

A fresh supply of trout flows into the Liberty Park Lagoon as Missouri Department of Conservation employees re-stock it Tuesday morning.

Missouri Department of Conservation Fisheries Management Biologist Trish Yasger said the department re-stocks the lagoon with trout in cooperation with the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department every Nov. 1. The fish are catch-and-release until Feb. 1 when park patrons can then take them home to eat.

Josh Parrish, a Missouri Department of Conservation resource technician, hauls the 11- to 12-inch fish from the Sheppard of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson in a specially equipped truck and dumps its contents into the lagoon. Fisheries Management Biologist Trish Yasger, left, tests the temperature of the water.

Tim Epperson | Democrat

