Five injured in Henry County wreck

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. Monday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeffrey S. Stephens, 32, of Clinton, was driving east on state Route 52, a half mile east of SW 1075 Road, when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Nancy A. Jurgensmeyer, 58, of Montrose, head-on.

Stephens’ vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting all three occupants.

Stephens was taken by air EMS to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries. Two passengers in his vehicle, Brenden Stephens, age unknown, and Brooklyn Stephens, age unknown, both of Clinton, were both taken by Staff for Life EMS to Children’s Mercy Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Jurgensmeyer, who sustained minor injuries, and a passenger in her vehicle, Eugene F. Jurgensmeyer, 59, of Montrose, who sustained moderate injuries, were both taken by Elliott Memorial EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton for their injuries.

Reports indicate no one in Stephens’ vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but both Eugene and Nancy Jurgensmeyer were wearing a seat belt.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

