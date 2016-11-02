Donors buy tickets for veterans to attend Royal Wade Kimes concert

Donors are stepping up to contribute tickets for the “American Hero” concert with country music star Royal Wade Kimes that will be hosted Saturday at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts Inc.

As of Wednesday, 130 tickets for the show were available, free of charge, to all military veterans, their families and active duty personnel. Ed Watkins, who was the the manager of the Hayden Liberty Center Capital Campaign, said he believes more donations will be coming in before the concert this weekend.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Sedalia group One Track Train. Kimes will take the stage afterward and pay tribute to veterans and active military during the concert.

“(Kimes) does a lot of patriotic shows, and this is going to be a patriotic show for the large part,” Watkins said.

Watkins said he’s trying to get the word out that the tickets are available. He’s contacted Whiteman Air Force Base, local veterans groups and all the service organizations.

“So we hope to have a great turnout,” Watkins noted. “We’re excited about that, and we’ve still got people coming in that are sponsoring (tickets). I’m looking forward to it personally.”

Watkins said as a veteran himself he knows what this means when people step forward in the community to recognize a veteran.

“It’s not the $10 ticket, it’s the recognition and the honor of your service by the entire community,” he added. “I think that’s what makes it so special and Sedalia so special. Because, this is a community that greatly honors their armed forces people. They have proved it time and time again. “

Watkins wanted to give a special thank you to Bill and Barbara Hayden, who sponsored the concert through Starline Brass.

“They made it possible for him to come here and they are basically providing the evening for the community,” Watkins said.

At 6 p.m. Saturday the center will host a reception for all the donors of Hayden LCAA and will recognize Sedalian Betty Hopkins. Hopkins, who will receive a plaque, is the namesake for the new art gallery wing at the center named the Betty Hopkins Wing.

The Royal Wade Kimes “American Heroes” concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hayden LCAA, 111 W. Fifth St. Veterans, their families and active military who wish to attend the Royal Wade Kimes concert and receive free tickets should contact Hayden LCAA Executive Director Terri Ballard at [email protected] or Ed Watkins at [email protected] or call the box office at 827-3228. Tickets for the event are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Donors are stepping forward to purchase tickets for veterans, their families and for active military for the Royal Wade Kimes concert Saturday night at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts Inc. On Wednesday, 130 free tickets were available. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD110316TicketsForVets.jpg Donors are stepping forward to purchase tickets for veterans, their families and for active military for the Royal Wade Kimes concert Saturday night at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts Inc. On Wednesday, 130 free tickets were available. Photo courtesy of Royal Wade Kimes

Royal Wade Kimes concert honors veterans

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.