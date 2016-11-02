Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee discusses ordinance ideas

A draft ordinance is expected to be completed for the Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee’s next meeting, ready for the members to pick apart to fit the city’s needs.

It was decided that city staff will create the draft ordinance for the committee, who will then use it as a starting point.

“During the Oct. 20 (conference call), everyone was in agreement to go ahead and have the staff — because they know the city real well, so we don’t get all kinds of different ordinances — to come up with the ordinance and we can pick it apart. We don’t like this, add this, take this out,” said Mayor Stephen Galliher, who serves as committee chairman. “That’ll give us one document to work with to sort through, we can look at other (cities’) ordinances and say ‘add this’ so we’re not jumping around. It’ll give us a starting point to work with and we’ll go from there.”

City Administrator Gary Edwards said city staff is almost finished with the draft ordinance and he expects it to be ready for the next meeting.

The committee briefly discussed two items that came up during October’s meeting, one being a possible fund using city funds to help elderly tenants — not landlords — who can’t afford to make needed repairs. David Wiedeman said he isn’t sure about the idea, but Galliher said they will discuss it more in depth at a later meeting; the fund idea will be included in the draft ordinance.

They also discussed allowing landlords to conduct their own inspections, something Galliher was unsure about when Terri Hunter brought it up in October.

“We talked about putting the fox in charge of the hen house. Well, I want to backpedal and I think we do need to look into how we can possibly get that done. I want to leave that open,” Galliher said.

“I think there’s a viable solution for that,” Kim Welch added.

Hunter threw out the idea of landlords being able to conduct inspections, just not their own property. Jeff Leeman suggested a certification program. JoAnn Martin offered the idea of “trust but verify,” allowing landlords to conduct their own inspections but have a city inspector conduct “spot checks.” If there are significant concerns, an outside inspector would need to conduct the entire inspection.

The committee briefly discussed its conference call two weeks ago with an Independence city official about the city’s newly-approved rental inspection program. Martin, Leeman and Wiedeman all said they felt there were some issues Independence hadn’t thought through, but Leeman said overall he thought the call was beneficial for the committee, as the official brought up some things the committee hadn’t considered addressing.

Hunter noted that she missed the conference call due to a family commitment, contrary to public belief she skipped the call because she is against a rental inspection ordinance. Kim Welch added that she missed the call since she is an elementary school teacher and could not leave work.

Edwards is coordinating another conference call with Cape Girardeau city officials.

Community Development Director John Simmons provided the committee with housing unit statistics for Sedalia, Independence, Cape Girardeau and Missouri. Rental use occupancy is on the rise in Sedalia — of 10,091 housing units in Sedalia in 2010, 38.5 percent were rental, while 42.1 percent of 10,180 units in 2014 were rental.

While the numbers are higher in Sedalia, that increase is being seen statewide. In 2010, 30 percent of housing units in Missouri were rental, compared with 32.1 percent in 2014. Welch said she’s read research that rental use is also trending upward nationwide.

Each member was asked to come up with the name of a renter who would be willing to speak with the committee at an upcoming meeting, and Sedalia Municipal Judge Deborah Mitchell will also attend an upcoming meeting. The next meeting time and date is subject to change, pending Mitchell’s availability.

All members were present.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

